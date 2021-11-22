Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann hopes that the Coronavirus crisis at the German champions won't "shatter" the club but help them grow, as they prepare to play Dynamo Kyiv in the UEFA Champions League without seven players who are in quarantine.

The unvaccinated Joshua Kimmich is still absent having missed Friday's surprise 2-1 Bundesliga defeat to Augsburg after a private contact tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

He has been joined in 7-day quarantine by Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting and Michael Cuisance who it was announced on Sunday had come into contact with a person "close to the first team" who had the virus.

According to German media reports the four players are unvaccinated, likely explaining why they specifically have to take extra precautions after contact with an infected person.

Several German outlets have also reported that Bayern will deduct pay for the time unvaccinated players spend in quarantine.

With defenders Niklas Sule and Josip Stanisic already being in isolation following positive tests, Bayern now have seven players unavailable due to quarantine requirements.

Midfielder Marcel Sabitzer and forward Kinsley Coman are injury doubts for the Group E clash, despite training on Monday, with Bayern only able to take thirteen players to the Ukrainian capital to face a winless Dynamo team who prop up the group with one point.

The Bavarians have already qualified for the last sixteen of Europe's elite club competition and have their eye on Saturday's home Bundesliga match against Arminia Bielefeld after their loss to lowly Augsburg on Friday.