Jesse Marsch has been tipped to replace Marco Rose at Borussia Monchengladbach and Karim Adeyemi is confident the Salzburg boss will continue to have a successful coaching career.

It was announced this week that former Salzburg boss Rose will leave Gladbach at the end of the season to take over Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Marsch replaced Rose at Salzburg in 2019 after a season working under Ralf Rangnick at RB Leipzig and is considered to be one of the leading candidates to take over at Gladbach.

The American led Salzburg to a league and cup double in his first season at the helm and they sit three points clear at top of the Austrian Bundesliga this term, while they will take on Villarreal in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie on Thursday.

Asked if Marsch could enjoy as much success as Rose, Salzburg forward Adeyemi told Stats Perform News: "Yes, of course. They wouldn't let him coach here if they didn't think further.

"But I think he does it really well. His career as coach so far has been great. We will see how everything continues."

Adeyemi does not expect Marsch or the team to become distracted by talk of an impending exit for the Salzburg boss.

"As I said quite often, I am focusing on the present. Whatever happens will happen," said Adeyemi.

"I think his focus and our focus as a team is 100 per cent here, and I think he doesn't care about the future now, but rather focuses on our tasks and how we perform as a team.

"He is 100 per cent focusing on us. We all like that and that's how it should be."

On what makes Marsch such a strong coach, Adeyemi said: "What makes him so special is that he is always with you. It doesn't matter whether it's on or off the pitch, he's always there for you.

"He listens to you or gives you some advice. On the pitch he is always focused and wants to help you. Even if you don't play he tries to support you. I think there are coaches that don't do that. He is not like that, he always tries to help you.

"That's what characterizes a good coach and I think that's super."