Sadio Mane has been suspended and fined by Bayern Munich after he allegedly punched team-mate Leroy Sane.

Sadio Mané nicht im Kader gegen Hoffenheim. — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) April 13, 2023

The former Liverpool forward was seen arguing with Sane during Bayern's 3-0 Champions League quarter-final first leg defeat at Manchester City on Tuesday, with reports suggesting the former struck the latter after the game and cut the Germany winger's lip.

The pair were reported to have apologised in front of their team-mates at training on Thursday, but Bayern confirmed that Mane will not be in the squad for the home clash with Hoffenheim on Saturday.

A statement from the Bundesliga champions on Thursday said that Mane will not be involved this weekend due to "misconduct" following the loss at the Etihad Stadium and he also be hit in the pocket.

Mane has 11 goals and five assists in 32 appearances this season, while Sane has 13 goals and seven assists from 36 outings.