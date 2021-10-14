Bayern Munich and France defender Lucas Hernandez has been handed a six-month prison term by a Spanish court for breaking a restraining order in 2017.

Hernandez must appear in court in Madrid on Tuesday and he has appealed against the sentence.

Restraining orders had been imposed on him and his girlfriend, Amelia Ossa Llorente, after a violent argument.

The restraining orders were handed down after Hernandez and Ms Llorente had a fight in 2017 - though neither had pressed charges.

Ms Llorente was taken to hospital with minor injuries, while Hernandez was convicted of domestic violence against her.

However, they were seen returning to Spain together after getting married.

After his court appearance, Hernandez will have 10 days to report to prison voluntarily and he will be allowed to choose the jail where he serves his sentence.

The 25-year-old had been given a suspended six-month prison term in 2019 for breaking his restraining order, and his appeal against it was denied.