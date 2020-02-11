Jurgen Klinsmann has resigned as Hertha Berlin head coach after just 11 weeks at the helm.
The former Germany boss, who assumed the role in November following Ante Covic's departure, confirmed he was stepping down on Tuesday.
Writing on Facebook, the 55-year-old said he would revert to his position as a member of the supervisory board at the Bundesliga club.
Jürgen Klinsmann has stepped down from his role as head coach of Hertha BSC with immediate effect. #hahohe pic.twitter.com/ER26OtrNMz— Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) February 11, 2020