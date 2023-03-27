Thomas Tuchel will be a success at Bayern Munich, according to Germany international Thilo Kehrer.

Tuchel, who had been out of work since he was sacked by Chelsea in September, replaced Julian Nagelsmann on Friday.

Nagelsmann was relieved of his duties despite Bayern having reached the Champions League quarter-finals and sitting just a point off top spot in the Bundesliga.

Tuchel's first game in charge will come against Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund, who he coached between 2015 and 2017, in Saturday's Klassiker, and having worked under him at Paris Saint-Germain, Kehrer feels his former boss is the right pick for Bayern.

"I had a very successful time in Paris under Thomas Tuchel," Kehrer told reporters at a pre-match news conference ahead of Germany's friendly with Belgium on Tuesday.

"He's a coach from whom I've learned a lot and also developed a lot, so I can only say positive things about him - as a coach and as a person. I have always felt his trust and support."

Tuchel has led some of Europe's biggest clubs, claiming two league titles and a Champions League trophy along the way, and Kehrer believes the 49-year-old's experience with big-name players will serve him well in Munich.

When asked how he dealt with the superstar squad he inherited at PSG, Kehrer said of Tuchel: "On the one hand he solved it with his tactical expertise and meticulousness. On the other hand, he is very intelligent in his dealings. Where do you demand discipline? Where do you give players a certain amount of freedom?

"He did that very well in Paris, although it's not an easy situation for a coach. I'm also confident that he will do well at Bayern Munich."