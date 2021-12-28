Bayern Munich's record-breaking striker Robert Lewandowski said on Tuesday he is "ready for a new challenge" but added that could still be with the Bundesliga champions.

"I'm ready also always for a new challenge because I need to find new challenges even if I'm playing Bayern Munich before (again) next season. If you won already (on) nine Bundesliga titles and that is not that. OK? I go in, I play and I scored goals. That is, you have to find something extra for yourself from inside and for me, (it's) exactly the same at this moment. It's too early because we have the (second) half of the season. I don't know what's going on, what's happened (happening). I'm focused on this season to playing to win the Champions League with Bayern Munich because I am 33 years old and you know, I'm getting older."

The Polish forward was speaking in Dubai where he picked up the World Goalscorer of the Year prize at the Globe Soccer Awards after bagging 69 goals in 2020.