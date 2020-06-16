Bayern Munich have not been in contact with Real Madrid over a deal for Achraf Hakimi, according to the on-loan Borussia Dortmund defender's agent.

According to a report from Spanish outlet AS, Bayern are willing to spend big on a transfer fee and wages to sign Hakimi from LaLiga giants Madrid.

The Morocco international's two-year loan spell at Dortmund is due to expire at the end of the season, though the club have expressed a desire to retain his services.

Hakimi's agent Alejandro Camano insists Bayern have not made an approach for the defender, who still has a year remaining on his contract with Madrid.

"There is interest from top European clubs, but I don't know where the rumours with Bayern come from. It is not a topic," Camano told Goal and SPOX.

"Nobody from Bayern or Real Madrid spoke to me about a possible move for Achraf to Bayern.

"We are totally relaxed and calm about the future of Achraf. He has a great relationship with Real Madrid and there is currently no reason for any talks because Achraf has a contract with Real Madrid until 2022.

"We'll see what happens when he returns to Madrid in the summer."

Hakimi made 16 appearances for Madrid in the 2017-18 season and Camano assured the defender shares a strong relationship with Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.

He said: "There is no problem with Zidane at all. Achraf gets along with everyone at Real Madrid.

"And Zidane has known Achraf since he was a child. He likes him as a person and as a player. For me, Achraf is the best in his position."