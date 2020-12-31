GOAL

Erling Haaland's agent has described as "fake news" reports that he has already thrashed out a deal to take the forward to Barcelona.

Mino Raiola to @Sport1 @berger_pj about Haaland set to join Barcelona if Rousaud will be elected: “Fake news! I’ve never talked to any presidential candidate of Barcelona regarding Haaland and I won’t do. If there will be a new president elected in January, he can call me”. 🚫 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 31, 2020

Emili Rousaud says he has made signing Borussia Doretmund forward Haaland his top priority should he win the Barcelona election, but Mino Raiola claims he has not spoken to any of the presidential candidates.