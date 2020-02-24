Bayern Munich can win the treble under Hansi Flick this season, according to Lothar Matthaus.

Flick took over as Bayern's interim coach in November with the defending Bundesliga champions in danger of being cut adrift in the title race.

However, they now hold a one-point lead at the top of the table and face Chelsea in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Bayern are favorites for that tie, the first leg of which takes place on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge.

Matthaus, who won seven Bundesliga titles with Bayern, is confident they will prove their superiority against the Blues and feels they can claim the European crown as well as the league and DFB-Pokal.

"Since Flick has been coach, Bayern have been calm. This is comparable to the [Jupp] Heynckes period. The club and the entire environment have moved closer together," Matthaus told AZ.

"This is transferred to the fans and the team. Hansi has a good feel for a team, he is great in human and communicative terms.

"I think three titles are possible, but everything has to fit. It is important that Lucas Hernandez and Kingsley Coman are in top shape to give the team more quality.

"There are now options in the squad again, strong players can also come from the squad. The Bayern 2013 treble-winning side also recognised this."

On the tie with Chelsea, he said: "Bayern is the clear favourite. This is no longer the big Chelsea from the past with players like Michael Ballack, John Terry, Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba.

"It is a very young team that has undergone a change. Therefore I assume that Bayern will reach the next round with two good performances.

"In terms of quality, Bayern is well ahead of Chelsea. In the Premier League, the Blues are only fourth, more than 30 points behind Liverpool. N'Golo Kante is also injured.

"Overall, the team no longer has the shine of earlier days."