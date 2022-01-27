JULIAN BRANDT

Borussia Dortmund

"We’ve already experienced a period when Erling [Haaland] was out, and we still did a decent job on the pitch. So, I don't think about this too much because we still have some good players. This would mean that all of our midfielders and other strikers have to chip in with more goals, but I am still positive and confident in the boys. But I hope Erling will recover as soon as possible. Although I am not afraid about the next few weeks, simply because we are only slightly handicapped. I think we still have some good players who can both score and assist and become match winners for us too.

