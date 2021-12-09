Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is set to not play until next month because of the effects of coronavirus infection, he said on Thursday.

Last October, Kimmich said he was not vaccinated against the virus, forcing him to miss games while isolating after contact with infected people.

After Kimmich voiced reservations about vaccines in a televised interview, his stance was criticized by public health experts and some politicians.

Kimmich tested positive for the virus last month and his isolation period ended on Wednesday.

“I’m happy my self-isolation caused by the coronavirus has ended," Kimmich said on the Bayern website. "I’m doing very well, but I’m not yet able to train fully because of light infiltrations in my lungs. I’ll therefore do some rehabilitative training and can’t wait to be fully back in action in January.”