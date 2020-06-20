Bayern Munich recorded a club-record 15th straight win in all competitions on Saturday by beating Freiburg 3-1 in the Bundesliga.

The champions, who successfully retained their title with victory at Werder Bremen on Tuesday, have not lost in any competition since back-to-back defeats to Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach in December.

Bayern's winning run that stretches back to February, with RB Leipzig the last team to deny them victory.

Their win over Freiburg also saw Robert Lewandowski take outright possession of the record for most Bundesliga goals in a season by a non-German player.

His double took him to 33 for the campaign, surpassing the 31 scored by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Borussia Dortmund in 2016-17.

Meanwhile, Jamal Musiala came on as a second-half substitute, becoming the youngest player to appear for Bayern in the Bundesliga at 17 years and 115 days old.