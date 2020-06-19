Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies has won the Bundesliga Rookie of the Year award for 2019-20.

The 19-year-old has been a revelation on the left side of the Bayern defense, helping them to storm to an eighth successive league title following Hansi Flick's appointment as coach, initially on a short-term basis, last November.

The Canada star came out on top in a poll in which fans, clubs and Bundesliga pundits voted.

He beat Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland to the prize, despite the striker having twice been named Rookie of the Month since joining from Salzburg in January.

Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram, Cologne defender Ismail Jakobs and Jonjoe Kenny, on loan at Schalke from Everton, were also nominated.

To qualify as a Bundesliga 'rookie', a player must be under the age of 23 when a season starts and cannot have started a Bundesliga match in any previous campaign.

He must also have played no more than 450 minutes of action across previous seasons.

Davies recorded a top speed of 36.51 kilometers per hour in Bayern Munich's 1-0 win at Werder Bremen last Tuesday, the fastest of any Bundesliga player since at least 2013-14. He was later sent off for two yellow cards.

He has played 28 times in the league this season, having moved to Germany from Vancouver Whitecaps last January.