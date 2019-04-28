Thorgan Hazard has agreed to join Borussia Dortmund and is now waiting for Borussia Monchengladbach to accept a transfer bid.

The 26-year-old Belgium international has long been linked with a move to Signal Iduna Park and now appears close to finalising a switch.

When asked if Dortmund are his prospective new team, he told VTM Nieuws: "Yes, that's the club. I have already spoken to that club. It's up to the clubs to come to an agreement. I now leave everything to my father [his agent] and the clubs.

Thorgan Hazard has told @VTMNIEUWS that he has agreed personal terms with Borussia Dortmund. Now it's up to the two clubs to agree on a fee #BVB #BMG pic.twitter.com/YWmjnJQJjU — BVB Buzz (@BVBBuzz) April 28, 2019

"I've already said I would like to take a new step in my career. I want to discover something new. We now have to wait for an agreement between the clubs. That takes time. That's how it goes with negotiations."

Brother of Chelsea star Eden Hazard, Thorgan has scored 30 Bundesliga goals in 144 appearances since joining Gladbach in 2014.

The winger had been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool this season.