Uli Hoeness reiterated Bayern Munich's chances of signing Manchester City winger Leroy Sane are unlikely due to the "insane" sums it would require for a deal happen.

Sane's future at the Etihad Stadium has been the subject of much debate in recent months and he has been linked with a big-money to Bayern, who are in the market for reinforcements following the exits of veterans Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

Reports in Germany suggest a first bid of €80million ($89m) has already been rejected by City and Bayern president Hoeness said last week that the "financial framework is difficult".

That was a theme Hoeness revisited when discussing a potential move for Germany star Sane with Kicker.

"You have to be a bit skeptical," he said.

"It's unlikely that it will work. It's about the sums of money [involved]. They're insane."

Sane scored 10 Premier League goals and provided as many assists as City retained their title last month.