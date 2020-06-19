Roman Burki Signs Two-Year Contract Extension At Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki has signed a new contract running until June 2023, the Bundesliga club have confirmed.

The 29-year-old Switzerland international already had terms at Signal Iduna Park that ran until the end of next season but he has now committed for a further two campaigns.

Burki joined BVB from Freiburg in 2015 and has made 206 competitive appearances, keeping 75 clean sheets.

"I feel very comfortable at Borussia Dortmund and feel the trust of the coach and my team-mates," Burki told his club's official website.

Sporting director Michael Zorc added: "We are delighted that Roman Burki, one of the most consistent goalkeepers in the Bundesliga, is still with us between the posts.

"This is an important long-term deal. It speaks for Roman that he has already kept 12 clean sheets in the Bundesliga this season."

Dortmund travel to RB Leipzig in their penultimate Bundesliga game on Saturday, knowing victory at the Red Bull Arena will secure a second-place finish behind champions Bayern Munich.