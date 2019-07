GOAL

David Alaba is planning on spending the new season with Bayern Munich despite reports linking him with a move away, report Bild.

The 27-year-old Austria international has been linked with both Manchester City and Barcelona in the last week, with reports claiming he was offered as a makeweight in Bayern's attempts to sign Leroy Sane or Ousmane Dembele.

This will be Alaba's eleventh season as part of the first-team set-up at Bayern, and he is closing in on 350 appearances for the club.