RB Leipzig Sign Olmo From Dinamo Zagreb

Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig have completed the signing of Dinamo Zagreb playmaker Dani Olmo on a four-and-a-half-year deal.
The Spain international had previously linked with a return to Barcelona, where he was a top academy prospect from 2007-14.
We're delighted to announce the signing of Dani Olmo from @gnkdinamo! ✍️— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) January 25, 2020
Welcome to the Bulls, @daniolmo7 🤗
🔴⚪ #DieRotenBullen pic.twitter.com/2WFvwu5ARb
🗣️ @daniolmo7: "RB Leipzig are a young, attractive club that really convinced me with their philosophy to develop and put their trust in young talents. I hope to bring my own strengths to the table to help the club continue their successful journey."— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) January 25, 2020
🔴⚪ #DieRotenBullen pic.twitter.com/cOokuPQ13z