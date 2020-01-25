RB Leipzig Sign Olmo From Dinamo Zagreb

Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig have completed the signing of Dinamo Zagreb playmaker Dani Olmo on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The Spain international had previously linked with a return to Barcelona, where he was a top academy prospect from 2007-14.

