Raphael Guerreiro Claims Jadon Sancho Can Be As Good As Cristiano Ronaldo

Jadon Sancho has all the qualities to become as good as Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Borussia Dortmund team-mate Raphael Guerreiro.

England international Sancho has shot to prominence in Germany after opting to leave Manchester City in 2017 to pursue first-team opportunities.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Guerreiro believes the sky is the limit for Sancho.

In fact, he could even put himself on a par with all-time great and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo.

"Cristiano is one of the best in the world – and to even be as good as him, Jadon still has to work a lot, a lot," Guerreiro, an international colleague of Ronaldo's, told Bild.

"He has everything you need to be just as good as Cristiano, maybe even better someday.

"Jadon is still very young, but has already played an outstanding role for us in the past two years.

"He has the gift to make the difference – with passes, dribbles or goals."

Dortmund appear determined to keep hold of Sancho, who scored 17 goals in 32 Bundesliga appearances last season.

He was also on target in the 5-0 DFB-Pokal victory over Duisburg on Monday.