Christian Pulisic scored in the 41st minute of Borussia Dortmund's match on Saturday. The Bundesliga match against Fortuna Dusseldorf will be the 20-year-old American's final home match for Dortmund, before his summer move to the Premier League with Chelsea.

PULISIC! IT HAD TO BE!



The American gives Dortmund the crucial lead in his final home game, and look what it means to him. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Z9bpiU0BN8 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 11, 2019