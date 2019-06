GOAL

Bayer Leverkusen are considering a move for Real Madrid prodigy Martin Odegaard, according to BILD.

The Bundesliga side are set to lose Julian Brandt this summer and are looking for a talented young replacement, with Dinamo Zagreb's young Spaniard Dani Olmo also thought to be of interest.

"He is an interesting player for us," Bayer sporting director Simon Rolfes said of Odegaard, now 20, who impressed last season on loan at Vitesse.

