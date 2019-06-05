James Rodriguez paid tribute to the Bayern Munich support as he prepared to rejoin Real Madrid after the German champions opted not to sign him permanently at the end of his two-year loan spell.

The 27-year-old made 43 Bundesliga appearances following his arrival from Madrid in July 2017, and helped the club to back-to-back league titles during his spell in Munich.

But James failed to establish himself as one of head coach Niko Kovac's most important players and Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge bid him farewell after confirming his departure.

"I thank James on behalf of FC Bayern Munich for two successful years," Rummenigge told the club's official website.

🏟 67 games

⚽ 15 goals

💁‍♂️ 20 assists

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 5 titles



"We have twice won the German championship and the DFB-Pokal with him. In addition, we reached the semi-finals of the Champions League with him last season.

"James made an important contribution to all these successes."

The Colombia international played 67 competitive games for Bayern, scoring 15 goals in total and providing 20 assists despite failing to secure a regular first-team place.

He now faces an uncertain future at Santiago Bernabeu, however, where he is not thought to be in head coach Zinedine Zidane's plans.

"My big thanks go to the entire club and the fans who have always given us great support," said James.

"It was two unforgettable years for me in Munich and I have always felt very happy here.

"I take the best memories and wish FC Bayern the best for the future."