Leon Goretzka Winner Helps Bayern Munich Edge Closer To Bundesliga Title

Bayern Munich are again seven points clear in the Bundesliga title race after a 2-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach.

Leon Goretzka scored a late winner as Bayern Munich restored their seven-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga with a 2-1 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach.

Without the suspended Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller, Bayern were well below par but were gifted the opener shortly after the visitors had been denied by a VAR decision.

Joshua Zirkzee broke the deadlock in the 26th minute as Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer's ill-advised pass went straight to the feet of Lewandowski's replacement.

Benjamin Pavard's own goal 11 minutes later leveled matters, but Goretzka caught the Gladbach defence napping four minutes from time to extinguish any realistic prospect of a late turnaround in the title race.

