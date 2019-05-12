Christian Pulisic was grateful as the midfielder thanked Borussia Dortmund after his final game for the club at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

Pulisic signed with Premier League giants Chelsea in January, but will make the move at the end of the season after staying at Dortmund on loan.

The United States international marked his final home appearance for Dortmund with a goal as they sent the Bundesliga title race to the last day with a 3-2 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf.

PULISIC! IT HAD TO BE!



The American gives Dortmund the crucial lead in his final home game, and look what it means to him. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Z9bpiU0BN8 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 11, 2019

Pulisic, 20, was glad to deliver in front of the Dortmund fans, having signed with the club four years ago.

"Obviously a very emotional day for me, being the last time in this stadium," he told BT Sport.

"I've played so many games here now, it feels like just yesterday I came here as a 15-year-old kid.

"To be out here and to be able to score a goal today in my last game in front of these fans, there's no better feeling."

He added: "I mean all these fans, the entire stadium, I'll never forget, without these fans I wouldn't have been able to do what I do so I'm just so thankful for every opportunity that I got."

"Without these fans I wouldn't be able to do what I do, I'm so thankful!"



After 4️⃣ years and 1️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ appearances, Christian Pulisic says goodbye to the Westfalenstadion. pic.twitter.com/6cRRUjzmmP — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 11, 2019

Bayern Munich will carry a two-point lead into the final day after missing the chance to secure the title by drawing at RB Leipzig.

While Dortmund make the trip to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday, Bayern host Eintracht Frankfurt and Pulisic is retaining hope.

"We're never going to give up, all we have to do is take care of business next game and win," he said.

"That's all we can do and of course it comes down to another result."