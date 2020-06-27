Dortmund Accept They "Cannot" Sign Hakimi

Borussia Dortmund will not be making Achraf Hakimi's loan move from Real Madrid permanent after Los Blancos' asking price was increased, seemingly allowing Inter a free run at the Moroccan.

Hakimi has spent two seasons at Signal Iduna Park and enjoyed a particularly good campaign in 2019-20, scoring five times and setting up another 10 Bundesliga goals prior to Saturday's clash with Hoffenheim.

That contest now seems to be Hakimi's final opportunity to pull on the Dortmund jersey should he be introduced from the bench in the club's last game of the season.

Media reports linking Hakimi with Inter have intensified this week, with the Serie A club rumoured to be closing in on a deal with Madrid worth an initial €40million.

Dortmund have not been shy in declaring their desire to see Hakimi remain at the club, but the writing appeared to be on the wall when they confirmed the capture of Thomas Meunier on Thursday, and now sporting director Michael Zorc seems to have accepted defeat.

"There have been developments only this week," Zorc told Sky Deutschland.

"The price is much higher now, and there is point where we have to say 'we do not want this and we cannot do this'."

Hakimi, 21, could yet return to Madrid and challenge Dani Carvajal for a place at right-back.

However, his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires next year and that could lead to the possibility of losing him on a free transfer if he was to grow frustrated at not being first-choice in Madrid.

Similarly, Hakimi has thrived as a wing-back ahead of a back-three this term. While that is not a setup Madrid are known to adopt, Inter coach Antonio Conte does.