Dayot Upamecano Urged To Remain At RB Leipzig By Lothar Matthaus

Dayot Upamecano should think twice about swapping RB Leipzig for Bayern Munich or another European heavyweight at the end of the season, according to Lothar Matthaus.

Bundesliga giants Bayern are rumored to have joined Real Madrid and a number of other big-name clubs in the race to sign the 21-year-old.

France Under-21 international Upamecano has made 76 league appearances for Leipzig since joining from Salzburg in 2017, particularly catching the eye in his 21 outings this season.

Interest in the central defender may be growing, but Bayern great Matthaus suggests leaving the Red Bull Arena later this year may not be the right choice.

"I can see him playing for all the big club when he gets more experience," Matthaus told Sky Sport Germany.

"If he does leave, he needs to make sure his new coach or club gives him the confidence to play regularly - as he is doing at Leipzig.

"He's a young player, highly rated, fast, has a good positional game and uses his body well for a 21-year-old. But a year or two in Leipzig would not hurt him.

"Leipzig are a top team - one of the last eight remaining in the Champions League.

"I can still see one or two per cent where he can learn, but he's a huge player and that's why I'm not surprised that top clubs in Europe are after him.

"But you can't speculate much about change because you need to see how the [coronavirus] situation develops."

Upamecano is under contract with Leipzig until the end of the 2020-21 season.