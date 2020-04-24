Coutinho Undergoes Ankle Surgery

Philippe Coutinho will be sidelined for two weeks after undergoing ankle surgery, Bayern Munich announced on Friday.

The Brazil international had surgery to remove loose fragments in his right ankle joint, with the Bundesliga club confirming the procedure was a success.

ℹ️ @Phil_Coutinho underwent surgery on his right ankle on Friday. The operation was successful and Coutinho will be able to begin his recovery programme in around 14 days. #ComeBackStronger, Philippe! pic.twitter.com/VgPParUOYK — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 24, 2020

Coutinho, who is on a season-long loan at Bayern from Barcelona, contributing nine goals and eight assists in 32 appearances, will begin his recovery programme in 14 days.

The 27-year-old may not miss any matches, however, as it is still unclear when the campaign will resume in Germany following the coronavirus outbreak that has halted most football across Europe.

On Thursday, the German Football League (DFL) announced the top two tiers are on course to be back in action in May, though the final decision on a restart date lies with the nation's politicians.

Mass gatherings have been prohibited by the government until the end of August, but DFL chief executive Christian Seifert said the governing body is working towards playing fixtures behind closed doors.