Borussia Dortmund Sporting Director Michael Zorc Says Jadon Sancho Is Staying

Jadon Sancho is staying at Borussia Dortmund despite reported interest from Manchester United, according to the Bundesliga club's sporting director Michael Zorc.

England international Sancho – who joined Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017 – has become a star in the Bundesliga.

Sancho provided 20 assists and scored 20 goals in all competitions for Dortmund in 2019-20, after scoring 13 times and setting up 19 goals in the previous season.

Premier League giants United are rumoured to have made signing the 20-year-old a top priority but on Monday – reportedly a deadline Dortmund had set for any deal to be struck – Zorc insisted the winger, whose current deal runs until 2022, was staying put.

"We plan on having Jadon Sancho in our team this season, the decision is final," Zorc told reporters at Dortmund's pre-season training camp.

"I think that answers all our questions."

"Last summer we adjusted Jadon's salary to match the development of his performances. So in context, we had already extended his contract until 2023 back then."