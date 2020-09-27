Bayern Munich's 32-Match Unbeaten Run Is Snapped By Hoffenheim

Bayern Munich's 32-match unbeaten run across all competitions has come to an end in a deserved 4-1 defeat at Hoffenheim, also halting a run of 14 consecutive Bundesliga wins.

Hansi Flick's men were taken to extra-time before winning the UEFA Super Cup against Sevilla on Thursday, but in Sinsheim three days later the champions were far from their best as they missed the opportunity to claim a record 11th successive Bundesliga away win.

Hoffenheim were far superior to Bayern in the first half, with the visitors arguably lucky to only trail by one goal at the interval as Joshua Kimmich pulled one back after Ermin Bicakcic and Munas Dabbur had put the hosts 2-0 up.

Joshua Zirkzee, starting to allow Robert Lewandowski a rest, hit the crossbar early in the second period, though it only provided a momentary boost as Andrej Kramaric put the result beyond Bayern with two goals in the final 13 minutes to inflict a first defeat on the champions since December, and in emphatic style.