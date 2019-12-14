Bayern Munich President Opposes European Super League

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have no interest in joining a proposed European Super League, according to the club's new president.

Preliminary plans for a revamped, larger-scale Champions League incorporating promotion and relegation reportedly emerged in a letter the European Club Association sent to its 232 members in April.

The Premier League and Bundesliga oppose the proposals and Germany's most powerful club remains fully invested in the current state of play, according to president Herbert Hainer.

"We stand for the Bundesliga! Without ifs and buts," Hainer told Suddeutsche Zeitung.

"We are not interested in any Super League at all, that can be said very clearly.

"We want to have international success, of course, but that's why there is the Champions League, which I think is a success story with a clear format."

Former Adidas CEO Hainer formally succeeded Uli Hoeness as president in December as part of a changing of the guard at Bayern.

Club great Oliver Kahn is due to step in as chief executive in 2022 after being hand-picked to replace Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

The former Germany goalkeeper will first serve a 12-month apprenticeship on the supervisory board and Hainer affirmed his confidence in a smooth handover.

"Rummenigge and Kahn are two intelligent people who can assess this situation well and want the best for Bayern," he said.