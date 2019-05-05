Bayern Munich Confirm Franck Ribery Will Leave At End Of Season

Franck Ribery will leave Bayern Munich when his contract expires at the end of the season, the club have confirmed.

Former France international Ribery arrived from Marseille in 2007 and has won 21 trophies with the club, including eight Bundesliga titles.

The 36-year-old will join fellow veteran winger Arjen Robben in departing the Allianz Arena in June and a testimonial match will be held for both players in 2020.