Bayern Munich Confirm Franck Ribery Will Leave At End Of Season

Franck Ribery will leave Bayern Munich when his contract expires at the end of the season, the club have confirmed.
Forever our King. 👑Danke, @FranckRibery. ❤#MiaSanMia— FC Bayern US (@FCBayernUS) May 5, 2019
pic.twitter.com/3eaWlI1NV3
Former France international Ribery arrived from Marseille in 2007 and has won 21 trophies with the club, including eight Bundesliga titles.
The 36-year-old will join fellow veteran winger Arjen Robben in departing the Allianz Arena in June and a testimonial match will be held for both players in 2020.
7⃣ x 🔟— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) May 5, 2019
There'll be a major farewell and testimonial match for #Robbery in 2020! 👋😥#MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/vwEaRUo5Oj