Español
Keep beIN
Bundesliga

Bayern Munich Complete Double With DFB-Pokal

Bayern Munich complete their domestic double with a 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in the the DFB-Pokal final

Reuters

 

Robert Lewandowski's double and a thumping finish from Kingsley Coman ensured Bayern Munich beat RB Leipzig 3-0 to win the DFB-Pokal and complete a domestic double in Niko Kovac's first season.

 

Having secured a seventh straight Bundesliga title last time out, Bayern went ahead against a resilient Leipzig - featuring in their first ever major final - thanks to Lewandowski's wonderful 29th-minute header.

Things would have been different if not for Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who on his return from injury pulled off a pair of fantastic stops to deny Yussuf Poulsen and Emil Forsberg.

 

Thiago Alcantara passed up a golden chance to extend the lead, but his miss mattered little as Coman made sure of Bayern's first domestic double in three years before Lewandowski's delicate chip rounded off a fine day for Kovac's side.

Soccer Bayern Munich Bundesliga Robert Lewandowski RB Leipzig DFB-Pokal
Previous Balotelli Hints At Marseille Departure
Read
Balotelli Hints At Marseille Departure
Next Pochettino Avoids Bale Speculation
Read
Pochettino Avoids Bale Speculation

Latest Stories