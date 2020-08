AP

Ivory Coast international Salomon Kalou joined Brazilian side Botafogo after his contract expired with Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

The former Chelsea attacker will wear the number 8 shirt for his new club and admitted he was looking forward to playing with Japanese legend Keisuke Honda.

Kalou was suspended by Hertha Berlin in May after he recorded himself flouting social distancing rules on his return to training with the club following the coronavirus break.