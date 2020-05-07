Flamengo striker Gabriel "Gabigol" Barbosa said that he is against the quick return to training sessions.

The player attended a Youtube Live session promoted by the club's TV channel.

The Rio de Janeiro powerhouse is planning to resume activities next week, according to local media, despite the fact that 38 employees were recently tested positive for COVID-19, among them three players from the senior team.

Also, a masseur who spent 40 years as a staffer died Monday of the disease.

"Gabigol" defended that the return should be postponed also to mourn for the passing of the employee.