Polish FA president Kulesza blasts 'disrespectful' Sousa for leaving to join Flamengo

Paulo Sousa has been accused of being "disrespectful" after he left his role as Poland head coach to take charge of Flamengo.

Sousa only landed the Poland job in January after the dismissal of Jerzy Brzeczek.

The former Portugal midfielder asked to vacate his position earlier this week, having received an offer from Brazilian club Flamengo

Polish FA president Cezary Kulesza described Sousa's request to jump ship as being "extremely irresponsible" before a decision was made to terminate his contract.

Sousa was confirmed as Flamengo boss soon after his exit from the Poland job was announced and Kulesza made his feelings over the 51-year-old's conduct very clear.

"Working with the Polish national team is a great honor and privilege," Kulesza said in a statement.

"Therefore, we could not agree to such a disrespectful approach by the coach to the players and co-workers, and above all to the millions of fans for whom the national team is sacred."

"The function of the coach of the Polish national team must be performed by a person who, apart from appropriate experience and skills, has respect for this position."

"We treat this situation as a valuable lesson for the entire football community in order to properly arrange cooperation with the new coach from the very beginning."

Sousa, meanwhile, revealed his joy and excitement at Flamengo, who finished second in Brazil's Serie A this year.

"This is a message addressed to the greatest fans in the world," Sousa said to Flamengo's official website. "I [have] great pride and satisfaction in representing a club of incomparable beauty like Flamengo.

"It is time now to work hard to give joy and titles to the 40 million fans around the world. We will play and win together."