Deontay Wilder met with the media over Zoom on Wednesday, to discuss his upcoming 9 October bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas against Tyson Fury.

Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) and Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) had been scheduled to meet 24 July but Fury caught COVID so it was postponed to October.

This will be the third bout between Fury and Wilder. They fought to a thrilling draw in Los Angeles in December 2018 and Fury then trounced Wilder in their rematch in Vegas in February 2020, knocking down Wilder twice and finally forcing Wilder's corner to stop the bout.