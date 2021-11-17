How to Watch Bare Knuckles Boxing 'Lerwell vs. Holmes' LIVE

November 20th is the date – from 2 to 7 PM ET – Watch LIVE on beIN SPORTS Connect 7 the fight between Lerwell and Holmes - Part 1. Besides, on November 24th starting at 8 PM ET the re-air will be available on beIN XTRA.

Enjoy this Q&A with Jim Freeman, co-owner of BKB™

How big is the difference between getting hit with gloves vs. bare knuckles? And how’s the difference when you punch?

There is a lot of difference between getting hit with a glove and with bare knuckle. It is bone on bone so the person punching can hurt his own hand even if the punch is perfectly timed. However, even though it is difficult to understand being hit with bare knuckle is a lot safer than being repeatedly hit with a glove.

In Gloved boxing, fighters get hit in the head quite often consequently their brain is continually being moved in the skull whereas in BKB one direct punch to the head will usually end the fight. More blood but less possible long-term damage to the brain.

The main difference in punching is that because it's bone on bone the puncher's timing must be spot on in terms of reach, judging distance, and punching through if not he can hurt and damage his hands. So, accuracy is especially important. And ensuring you are not hit is even more important in BKB as you can recover from a great punch in glove, but it is unlikely you will in BKB so the emphasis on defending yourself while being on the attack is intense.

In terms of training and stamina, are there any differences?

Not much difference in the level of training before a fight. The significant difference is that in gloved the stamina is about lasting 10 or 12 3-minute rounds whereas in BKB it's 3, 5, or 7 2-minute rounds. However, the intensity from the first bell in BKB means that fighters must be as fit as gloved boxers.

How about the crowds? Do you think they get less bored because there’s more blood and action?

BKB crowds are “fight fans” and can appreciate the differences between gloved and BKB. However, they appreciate the honesty of BKB. There is no hiding place in a BKB ring. You cannot dance your way through 3.5 or 7 rounds. You must come to fight. The fans appreciate the toe-to-toe courage but also the technical skills of the top BKB fighters which are on par with gloved. Remember many BKB boxers have had a distinguished gloved career as amateur or professional. Finally, the fans create a fantastic atmosphere but that is ignited by the warriorlike attitude of the fighters in the ring.​