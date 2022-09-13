Anthony Joshua's management team says he has accepted terms to fight Tyson Fury on December 3.

Fury had originally wanted to face Oleksandr Usyk – who beat Joshua in Saudi Arabia in August – in a title unification bout, but the Ukrainian does not want to compete again until 2023, and Fury intends to fight before the end of the year.

That led to the Gypsy King going public with his proposal to Joshua as he pushed to set up a 'Battle of Britain' clash with the WBC heavyweight belt on the line before the end of 2022.

On Tuesday, Joshua's management team 258 announced that, along with Matchroom Boxing, the terms had been accepted, but negotiations had been postponed following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

They tweeted: "258 and Matchroom Boxing can confirm, on behalf of Anthony Joshua, that we accepted all terms presented to us by Fury's team for a fight Dec 3rd last Friday.

"Due to the Queen's passing, it was agreed to halt all communication. We are awaiting a response."

Fury's promoter Frank Warren later replied on Twitter, writing: "Contract will be with you very soon."

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn previously declared his fighter had accepted a proposed deal for the bout, with a 60-40 split in favor of Fury.

Fury had said his team secured provisional dates with Wembley Stadium and the Principality Stadium.