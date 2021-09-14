LAS VEGAS (September 14, 2021) – Mexican superstar and unified WBA/WBC/WBO Super Middleweight World Champion Canelo Álvarez and undefeated IBF Super Middleweight World Champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant will battle to crown an undisputed 168-pound world champion on Saturday, November 6 live on pay-per-view from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

A four-division champion regarded by many as the top pound-for-pound fighter in boxing, Álvarez faces off against a supremely skilled, undefeated world champion in Plant, who’s made three defenses of the title he won in January 2019. The winner will become the first undisputed super middleweight champion in the four-belt era.

Tickets for the live event go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, September 15 at 10 a.m. PT, and can be purchased at AXS.com. The event is promoted by Canelo Promotions and TGB Promotions and sponsored by Hennessy, “Never Stop. Never Settle,” and Value.