Tyson Fury has claimed it is "100 per cent" certain that he will retire after his fight with Dillian Whyte in April, casting doubt over whether he will ever face Anthony Joshua.

Fury and Joshua's camps were supposedly close to reaching an agreement for a huge heavyweight bout this year, yet that deal failed to materalise.

Instead, Fury is taking on another of British boxing's big names in the form of Whyte, who he faces at Wembley Stadium on April 23, with the WBC belt on the line.

However, 33-year-old Fury says he has no intention of carrying on his career after facing Whyte, who did not attend the first media conference to preview the fight.

Fury said the fight would "100 per cent" be the last of his career.

"I'm a two-time undisputed world champion," he added.

"This is the final fight of my career, I'm retiring after this, $150million in the bank, nothing to prove to anybody, healthy, young, I'm gonna buy a massive yacht abroad.

"I'm retiring, I'm out, this is my final fight, I'm done."

Fury has won 31 of his 32 professional fights, with the other being a contentious tie in his first of three meetings with Deontay Wilder – he triumphed in the second and third bouts.