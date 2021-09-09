Evander Holyfield says Vitor Belfort will be "in trouble" when they fight on Saturday despite it being 10 years since the 58-year-old last entered the ring.

Holyfield has stepped in to replace Oscar De La Hoya who had to withdraw after being hospitalized with COVID-19. The fight was then moved to Florida from Los Angeles because California wouldn't sanction a 58-year-old entering the ring.

Former world champion Holyfield has been pining for a veteran rematch with Mike Tyson which has yet to eventuate.