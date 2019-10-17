Welterweight world champion Errol Spence has been released from hospital and given a DWI (driving while intoxicated) charge, Dallas Police has confirmed.

IBF and WBC title-holder Spence was injured in the early hours of last Thursday and taken to an intensive-care unit after the Ferrari he was driving flipped multiple times.

The 29-year-old, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident, has been released from hospital but will face a drink-driving charge.

"Errol Spence Jr was charged with DWI, misdemeanour B," a statement from the police read.

"Mr Spence has been released from the hospital and will need to address those charges.

"As for getting a speed of the vehicle, we will not be getting one. It was a single car accident with no other criminal charges. Therefore, [there is] no reason to get a warrant to pull the CDR (black box) of the vehicle."

Spence in September defeated fellow American Shawn Porter in a welterweight unification bout, improving his record to 26-0.