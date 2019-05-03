After a brief but successful move up to the super-middleweight division, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is back campaigning at 160 pounds on Saturday.

The reigning WBA and WBC champion puts his belts on the line against American Daniel Jacobs, who brings the IBF strap to the party at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Canelo can further his case to be known as the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet with a victory. Jacobs, meanwhile, has overcome cancer and worked to get into this position - now he gets the chance to take over at the top of the pile in a stacked division.

But how do the pair match up? We take a look at the tale of the tape for Canelo's intriguing clash with the Miracle Man after the pair tipped the scales at a feisty Friday weight-in.





SAUL ALVAREZ

Born: 18/07/1990; Guadalajara, Mexico

Age: 28

Stance: Orthodox

Height: 5ft 8ins

Weight: 159.5lbs

Reach: 70.5ins

Professional record: 51 wins, 1 defeat, 2 draws, 35 wins by knockout

KO ratio: 65 per cent

Major career titles: WBO super-welterweight, WBA, WBC middleweight, WBA 'regular super-middlweight

Last fight: Rocky Fielding, December 2018 (Won - KO)





DANIEL JACOBS

Born: 3/2/1987; Brooklyn, United States

Age: 32

Stance: Orthodox

Height: 5ft 11.5ins

Weight: 160lbs

Reach: 73ins

Professional record: 35 wins, 2 defeas, 29 wins by knockout

KO ratio: 78 per cent

Major career titles: WBA 'regular' middleweight, IBF middleweight

Last fight: Sergiy Derevyanchenko, October 2018 (Won - POINTS)