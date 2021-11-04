Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant met with the media on Wednesday ahead of their super middleweight unification fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday.

Alvarez (56-1-2 with 38 KOs) is seeking to take Plant's IBF title and become an undisputed world champion for the first time in his illustrious career. The 31-year-old Mexican added the 168 pound WBO title to his WBA and WBC belts by beating Billy Joe Saunders back in May.

Plant, an undefeated 29-year-old American, beat Jose Uzcategui in January of 2019 to become the IBF champ and has successfully defended it three times. He last defeated Caleb Truax in January of this year and improved to 21-0 with 12 KOs.

Caleb Plant:

"Leading up to this fight Canelo said that Mexicans don't fuck around. Well that's good to know because where I'm from we don't fuck around neither. So Saturday night make sure you tune in - you'll be seeing the first undisputed super middleweight of all-time. This is history and you're looking at him, his name is Caleb Plant. Thank you."

Canelo Alvarez presents Eddy Reynoso with his Trainer of the Year plaque and SOUNDBITE (Spanish): Canelo Alvarez:

"This is very well deserved and I believe he is going to repeat this year."

Caleb Plant:

"The way I see this fight turning out is Jimmy saying, 'And the new undisputed and still undefeated...' And, as far as the judges goes, he's had multiple close fights - with (Erislandy) Lara, Austin Trout gave him a good fight, Triple G has given him good fights and, so, but I believe that the right people are put in place to make sure that the right decision is make come Saturday night and anything other than that is out of my control so all I can focus on is the gameplan, me and my team and the job that has to be done and that's what we're focused on."

Canelo Alvarez:

Q: How does it feel to not only be considered one of the all-time Mexican greats but to be one of the greats world-wide?

"That's the goal, to be an all-time great. And I'm so proud of trying to achieve that and I am never going to stop until I try my best to be one of the all-time greats."

"Only one thing goes through my mind right now - winning. That is the only thing I am concerned about. Anything else is beyond my control. The only thing I care about is what happens inside the ring on Saturday night."

Q: This weekend you are not going to be the only one trying to make history - Sergio "Checo" Perez is also going to be participating in the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix. What does it mean to you for two Mexicans to be on the verge of making such great history?

"I haven't gotten to speak to Checo Perez yet but it motivates me, absolutely, the fact I can make history as well as Sergio can and hopefully it will happen that way and it can be an unbelievable and unforgettable weekend for Mexicans everywhere."