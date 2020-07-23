Tyson To Fight Jones Jr In September

Mike Tyson will make his boxing comeback in an exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr in September.

The 54-year-old former undisputed world heavyweight champion will face Jones in a bout broadcast on pay-per-view and via social media platform Triller.

Tyson's last fight was a defeat to Kevin McBride in 2005, while his opponent, who is 51, has not fought since 2018.

The fight, set at eight rounds, is to take place on September 12.

"It's like David a Goliath. He's a giant," Jones Jr said in a video release.

"I'm the little David who only has God on my side. That's all I need."

Introducing my new venture. Legends Only League, bringing back legends of all sports.

Tyson was undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990 and won 50 of his 58 professional fights, 44 of which came by knockout.

Jones Jr, who expressed interest in a bout with Tyson last month, was a title-holder in four divisions and won 66 of 75 career fights.