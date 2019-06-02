Español
Boxing

Joshua Loses Heavyweight Belts in Stunning Defeat to Ruiz Jr

Andy Ruiz Jr. caused a giant upset in the heavyweight division on Saturday by defeating the WBA/WBO/IBF world champion via a seventh-round knockout.

Andy Ruiz Jr defied the odds to sensationally upstage Anthony Joshua and dethrone the unified world heavyweight champion via a seventh-round TKO.

Joshua was expected to make light work of Ruiz Jr, who replaced Jarrell Miller for the Madison Square Garden showdown after he failed a drugs test, in his United States debut on Saturday.

 

However, Joshua lost his WBA, IBF and WBO belts after the referee dramatically stopped the fight in the seventh round in New York.

