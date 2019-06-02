Andy Ruiz Jr defied the odds to sensationally upstage Anthony Joshua and dethrone the unified world heavyweight champion via a seventh-round TKO.
Joshua was expected to make light work of Ruiz Jr, who replaced Jarrell Miller for the Madison Square Garden showdown after he failed a drugs test, in his United States debut on Saturday.
Andy F—ING RUIZ JR. #JoshuaRuiz pic.twitter.com/bjjNhWlbTD— DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) June 2, 2019
However, Joshua lost his WBA, IBF and WBO belts after the referee dramatically stopped the fight in the seventh round in New York.