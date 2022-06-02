How to watch the World Cup Boxing Series on beIN SPORTS XTRA

The World Cup Boxing Series (WCBS) comes to beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español starting this Friday, June 3rd at 10 PM ET / 1 AM AM PT.

The main event will feature two Mexican boxers clashing in Obregón, Sonora. José Roa, from Mexicali, Baja California, comes to the bout with an 11-2 record and 7 knockouts. He faces Isaí Hernández, from La Paz, Baja California, who will step in with an 11-3 and 7 KOs balance.

Here's everything you need to know:

WHAT:

beIN SPORTS will air World Cup Boxing Series on the network’s free streaming and over-the-air channels, beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, in the U.S. and Canada. The network will air a two-hour show starting this Friday, June 3rd at 10 PM ET / 1 AM PT.

beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español are available on major streaming platforms in the United States and Canada and additionally on over-the-air broadcast television stations across the United States. For a full list of providers and schedules, visit www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com.

WHERE:

Fans can watch World Cup Boxing Series live on the network’s free streaming and over-the-air channels, beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español.

MORE DETAILS:

AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE IN THE UNITED STATES VIA TRADITIONAL AND OTT SERVICES

CHANNEL TRADITIONAL CABLE & SATELITE STREAMING SERVICES OVER-THE-AIR beIN SPORTS YouTube TV beIN SPORTS Charter, Dish, Verizon Fios, Cox, Liberty, Mediacom, RCN, Atlantic Broadband, and Claro TV, among others SlingTV, FuboTV, and Fanatiz beIN SPORTS en Español Charter, Dish, Verizon Fios, Cox, Liberty, Mediacom, RCN, Atlantic Broadband, and Claro TV, among others SlingTV, FuboTV, and Fanatiz beIN SPORTS CONNECT Charter, Dish, Verizon Fios, Cox, Liberty, Mediacom, RCN, Atlantic Broadband, and Claro TV, among others SlingTV, FuboTV, and Fanatiz beIN SPORTS XTRA The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus (1163), XUMO TV (746), Plex, Pluto TV, Fanatiz, fuboTV, KlowdTV, Redbox, IMDb, TiVo, Vizio, Canela TV, and SportsTV.

Over-the-air stations including Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas - Fort Worth, Houston, San Jose - San Francisco - Oakland, Atlanta, Miami - Fort Lauderdale, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Hartford, Columbus, Las Vegas, and Austin, among others

beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español fuboTV, PlutoTV, The Roku Channel, Vizio, XUMO TV, Fanatiz, ViX, KlowdTV, Canela TV, and SportsTV. Over-the-air stations including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas – Fort Worth, Houston, and Atlanta, among others.



