Boxing

Fielding Congratulates Canelo After Losing Super Middleweight Belt

Rocky Fielding was full of praise for Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez after conceding his WBO Super Middleweight belt to the Mexican at Madison Square Garden.

Rocky Fielding congratulated Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez on his devastating third-round TKO but the Englishman insisted he "lived a dream" at Madison Square Garden.

Fielding lost his WBA 'regular' super-middleweight belt as Alvarez became a three-weight world champion via knockout in front of 20,011 fans on Saturday.

Alvarez (51-1-2) overpowered and outclassed Fielding en route to a merciless victory in New York, where the big-hitting Mexican dropped his opponent on four occasions, including twice in the third round.

 

Fielding (27-2) was unable to cope with Alvarez's body shots and speaking via DAZN afterwards, the 31-year-old said: "Canelo is an elite fighter, and I never shied away from a challenge.

"It was a great week, met some great people. I lived a dream. Hats off to Canelo. I respect him."

"He's strong. I was catching some shots, but he kept coming forward," Fielding added. "The body shots were really tough.

"He placed his shots well, and he caught me. I stood there too long and tried to mix with him. I gave it everything, and the better man won."

