World number one Novak Djokovic has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement published by Sport Klub.

The news comes after the 33-year-old took part in the Adria Tour, a tennis exhibition series he organized in Serbia and Croatia.

"The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive, just as Jelena's, while the results of our children are negative," Djokovic said in a statement, mentioning his wife, who also tested positive.

The top-ranked Serb has been criticized for organizing the tournament and bringing in players from other countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Party at Novak Djokovic’s tennis tournament where at least eight people, including Djokovic and his wife, have tested now positive for Covid-19 (via @Janosikgarciaz) pic.twitter.com/czjjKwXoi9 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 23, 2020

Viktor Troicki said on Tuesday that he and his pregnant wife have both been diagnosed with the virus, while Grigor Dimitrov from Bulgaria said on Sunday he tested positive.

Borna Coric played Dimitrov on Saturday in Zadar and said on Monday he has also tested positive.

Djokovic has previously said he was against taking a vaccine for the virus even if it became mandatory to travel.